Dallas ISD releases new back-to-school plan, says some students can return to campus a week early on Sept. 28

New plans allow Dallas ISD students who are attending a campus for the first time to arrive a week earlier for in-person learning.

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District is inviting certain students to return back to campus earlier than initially scheduled.

Late Thursday night, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa decided that students who are moving to a new campus can return for in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 28. This would apply to students attending pre-K, kindergarten, 4th grade and 6th grades, and those students moving to a new middle or high school.

The district told WFAA that the purpose of this change is to help students get acclimated to new surroundings.

The district said the "recent leveling out" of COVID-19 cases played a major rule in these new changes. On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the COVID-19 threat level was dropped to a lower standard for the first time since May.

“The current health environment has made the start of school an unusual experience for all students,” School Leadership Chief Jolee Healey said. “Add to that the stress of navigating a new building, and it’s not a stretch to realize that students may need a period of adjustment to get acclimated. That’s the idea behind the one-week early return for these students.”

Students who are simply returning to a campus they previously attended will return with all other students on Oct. 5.

These new changes also have no bearing on the planned start date for all Dallas ISD students for virtual learning on Sept. 8. Also, virtual learning will always be an option if a student so chooses.

According to the district, the principals of schools receiving these students will be reaching out to parents to communicate plans for the early restart of on-campus classes.

The district is launching a survey for parents, where they can indicate their preference for on-campus or distance learning for their children. Parents must respond to the survey by Sept. 7.