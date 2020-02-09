Dallas ISD phasing-in practice for student-athletes, extracurriculars

Special Education services will also start phasing in by appointment beginning Sept. 8.

DALLAS — Dallas ISD announced the phasing-in of athletic conditioning and other UIL activities starting Sept. 8, which is also when online learning begins for all students.

Strength and conditioning training will take place outdoors.

The district cited the county's COVID-19 cases as a reason for the move, which came on the same day that Dallas County officials moved the county's risk level from red to yellow.

The county's cases have been in a downward trend since July.

Special Education services will also start phasing in by appointment beginning Sept. 8 with parent opt-in starting Sept. 17.

The in-person athletic and UIL activities must be aligned with the district's safety protocols; that includes marching band, drill team, cheerleading and other extracurriculars.

The schools will conduct practice with "small group instruction" to minimize the number of student-athletes on campus at one time, the district said.

On Sept. 8, varsity only for cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis and volleyball can begin.

On Sept. 14, 9th grade and JV can begin for cross-country, football, golf, swimming, team tennis and volleyball.