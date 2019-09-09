Arlington school officials have dismissed students Monday at Lamar High School because of a malfunction with the air conditioner in the building.

School let out at 11:15 a.m. because of the maintenance issue. Officials said temperatures were rising in the school.

All students can be bused home, except for those in the alternate curriculum classes. That section of the school is unaffected by the air conditioning problem, school officials said.

Lunch will be provided for students who are waiting for other transportation or who plan to walk home.

