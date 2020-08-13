Dallas Zoo furloughs 100 employees among other cuts due to COVID-19

The Dallas Zoo is making major cuts after being financially impacted by the pandemic. The zoo CEO thanks customers for their support, hoping more will visit soon.

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo has been back open, but a lot less people are visiting because of COVID-19.

"Right now, we're averaging about 25 to 30% of what we normally do," said Gregg Hudson, president and CEO of the Dallas Zoo. "We've had a really rough week."

On Thursday, Hudson announced around 100 employees will be furloughed, which is 25% of the staff. That includes full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

In addition, one of the most popular attractions at the zoo, the Adventure Safari Monorail, will be closed permanently. While it's widely loved by customers, it is one of the most expensive attractions to maintain. Hudson hopes the monorail will be reinvented for the future.

He also confirmed the Children's Aquarium at Fair Park will be shutting down. The animals will need a new home, but that takes time to find.

"We are dedicated to making sure that either we are going to take care of them, or find them a great place to live," said Hudson.

Neither of those two attractions have reopened since they closed in March.

Hudson promises animal welfare will not be compromised.