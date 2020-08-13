COVID-19 updates: Dallas Zoo announces furloughs

Zoo leadership said "the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic" and reduced attendance prompted the decision to furlough 25% of zoo employees.

The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday that about 25% of its staff will be furloughed due to "the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The zoo has more than 400 employees, and more than 100 full-time and part-time staffers will be furloughed beginning this weekend.

Senior staff members will receive a 15% salary cut as part of the zoo's response to the financial impacts of the pandemic and closures earlier this year.

The zoo also plans to permanently close the Children's Aquarium at Fair Park.

"We are all facing the harsh reality that the fallout of this global pandemic will be lasting and far reaching," said Dallas Zoo CEO Gregg Hudson in a written statement.

The zoo was forced to close as part of local and statewide orders earlier this year but reopened in late May. Attendance has been reduced since reopening, zoo officials said.

As part of cost reductions, the zoo is also offering an early retirement incentive and will freeze 75 open positions.

The zoo also plans to permanently close the Adventure Safari Monorail.

