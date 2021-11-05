x
Crime

Yella Beezy arrested in Plano on sexual assault, child endangerment and weapons charges, police say

This is the Dallas rapper's third arrest this year.
Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Yella Beezy performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

MCKINNEY, Texas — Plano police arrested Markies Conway, also known as the rapper Yella Beezy, Thursday on an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge, according to a news release. He was also arrested on charges of child endangerment and unlawfully carrying a weapon, police said.

The Dallas rapper, 30, is currently in the Collin County jail on a $50,000 bond for the sexual assault charge, according to court records. The Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit is still investigating, police said.

This is Conway's third arrest this year after Dallas police arrested him in February on weapons charges and again in August on gun and drug charges.

In 2018, he was shot three times on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville in a drive-by incident.

His single, "That's on Me," was a hit in 2018, reaching the top spot on rap/R&B radio charts just before that shooting, according to Rolling Stone.

