A 26-year-old man shot three times on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early Sunday has been identified as Dallas rapper Deandre Conway, also known as Yella Beezy, police said.

Conway, who survived the shooting, remained hospitalized Monday.

He was wounded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a shooter in another vehicle opened fire on the tollway near Parker Road. Police said the shooter fired over a dozen shots at Conway's vehicle, striking Conway three times.

Conway was conscious and breathing when police arrived, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating the shooting on Monday.

Conway, who opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when they performed at AT&T Stadium in September, was featured by Rolling Stone last week. His single, "That's on me," broke out over the last year, reaching the top spot on rap/R&B radio charts last month, according to the magazine.

© 2018 WFAA