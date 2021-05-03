Woman faces manslaughter charges after wrong-way crash kills 2 people, a dog and injures 1 person

Police said Yasmin Olvera, 23, was allegedly intoxicated when she was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of State HWY 161.

IRVING, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing manslaughter charges after a wrong-way head-on crash killed two people, a dog and injured one other person Friday, Irving police said.

The Irving Police Department said officers were called to the crash involving two vehicles in the 2300 block of State Highway 161.

The department said a vehicle driven by Yasmin Olvera was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 21-year-old Joshua Budai, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His two passengers, 21-year-old Valentina Nerea and 19-year-old Esmeralda Rauda, and a dog were all pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said Olvera’s injuries were serious and she was transported to a local hospital. Police said she is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.