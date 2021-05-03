Officials: 2 people arrested after chase involving Grand Prairie police ends in Dallas

Authorities said a person died after their vehicle was struck by the alleged stolen pickup truck involved in the chase. The victim's name has not been released.

DALLAS — Two people have been arrested after they led Grand Prairie police on a chase Friday morning that eventually ended in Dallas, authorities said.

Grand Prairie police said the chase started after someone in an alleged stolen truck took off on Interstate 20 and went into Dallas. That driver allegedly struck another vehicle at a red light while trying to flee from police.

Officials said the person in the vehicle that was struck died. Their name has not been released at this time. Authorities arrested two people who were in the alleged stolen truck. Their names also have not been released.

According to Dallas police, the chase ended near N Peak Street and Ross Avenue. No other details have been released at this time.

Unfortunately someone NOT involved in the police chase was killed when the pickup truck police were chasing crashed into their vehicle. The individual was driving the silver vehicle currently being towed away. ROSS STREET IS CLOSED from Ashby to Peak. @News8Daybreak @wfaa pic.twitter.com/UdEFpvhTp8 — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) March 5, 2021