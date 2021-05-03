Denton police officer on leave after FBI arrest in connection to distribution of child pornography

A Denton police officer has been arrested and faces a charge for distribution of child pornography.
David Schoolcraft appeared in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday.
A criminal complaint filed in court alleged Schoolcraft distributed child pornography around the dates of Dec. 23-29, 2020.
Denton police said Wednesday Schoolcraft had been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the FBI, pending the outcome of his criminal case and a concurrent administrative case.
Schoolcraft has served as a patrol officer with the Denton Police Department for 15 years.
