Denton police officer on leave after FBI arrest in connection to distribution of child pornography

David Schoolcraft, a 15-year veteran of Denton police, appeared in district court Thursday.

A Denton police officer has been arrested and faces a charge for distribution of child pornography.

David Schoolcraft appeared in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday.

A criminal complaint filed in court alleged Schoolcraft distributed child pornography around the dates of Dec. 23-29, 2020.

Denton police said Wednesday Schoolcraft had been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the FBI, pending the outcome of his criminal case and a concurrent administrative case.

Schoolcraft has served as a patrol officer with the Denton Police Department for 15 years.