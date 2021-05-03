Investigation underway after 3 people injured in Dallas shooting

According to police, the incident occurred around 12 p.m. near the 3020 block of W Wheatland Road.

DALLAS — Multiple people are being treated at a Dallas hospital after being injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred around 12 p.m. near the 3200 block of W. Camp Wisdom Road. Officers arrived at the crime scene but found no victims.

Another shooting call was received from 3500 W. Wheatland Road at Methodist Charleton where there were three people with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. No other details have been released.