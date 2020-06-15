Woman accused of killing husband in DeSoto captured 7 years later

She was extradited to Dallas County after she was found last month trying to cross the border into the U.S.

A woman wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death of her husband seven years ago was extradited to Dallas County after she was captured last month in California, the district attorney’s office announced Monday.

Maria Montalvo, 48, had been on the run in connection with the April 2013 slaying until she was caught on May 19 trying to cross the border into the U.S. in San Diego, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

She was flagged by a U.S Custom and Border Protection agent and taken into custody after confirming her identity.

Maria was escorted back to Texas by Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies. She is currently booked in the Dallas County jail and is held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Maria is facing a charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for murder and a charge for murder. She is accused of killing her husband, 43-year-old Simon Montalvo at their DeSoto home while their two children slept upstairs, the district attorney's office said.

His body was found in the backyard under heavy bricks and stones, the district attorney's office said. He had multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the back of the head.

“Our agency has never stopped looking for Montalvo and now that she is in jail where she belongs, we can pursue justice for the victim and his family,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa.

”Criminals will never get away with heinous crimes like this in Dallas County. My office, and our partners in law enforcement, will track them down to face prosecution,” said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot in a written statement.