Dallas police searching for suspect after 39-year-old man shot and killed

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday, Dallas police said.

Officers found Lawrence Salazar when they responded to a shooting call around 1:15 a.m. on the 200 block of North Justin Avenue. He had been shot. He was then taken to a local hospital by first responders, police said. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime. 

