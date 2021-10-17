Two overnight shootings in D-FW result in non-fatal injuries, police say

A Dallas man was shot and robbed Saturday night and a Fort Worth resident was shot Sunday morning. Both are in stable condition.

Dallas and Fort Worth police officers responded to unrelated shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first, in the 2400 block of Arbuckle Court in Dallas around 10:20 pm. Saturday, involved a man who said he was shot twice in his chest while he was robbed.

The man told officers he was talking to a friend when an unknown man came up and demanded he hand over his property. The man refused, and the shooting suspect shot him. Officers administered first aid before Dallas Fire-Rescue could arrive, police said. The man is now in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, at 1:44 a.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shots fired call in the 6600 block of McCart Avenue. Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings. Around 2:13 a.m., police were notified about a gunshot victim arriving at a nearby hospital. The victim had non-life-threatening wounds and is in stable condition, police said.