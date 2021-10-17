Reports: LSU, coach Orgeron to part ways at end of season

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU and coach Ed Orgeron reportedly have agreed to part ways after this season.
The move comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.
The timing of the decision came as a surprise — the day after the Tigers upset Florida — though the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss last week to Kentucky.
Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU its third national championship since 2003. Orgeron replaced Les Miles, who had also won a national title with the Tigers.