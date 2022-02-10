Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September

Police say one suspect is still on the loose.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say.

Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large.

The victim, Edwards, was shot and killed in South Dallas in September of this year. He was in seventh grade at Billy Earl Dade Middle School.

Edwards' mother, Cynthia Edwards, said Manuel Edwards was her only child.

“He was a miracle child,” she said.