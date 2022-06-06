Man found guilty of capital murder in 2018 death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull

Timothy Huff was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and multiple counts of robbery in connection to the line-of-duty death of officer Garrett Hull.

One of the three suspects involved in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer was found guilty of capital murder by a Tarrant County jury Monday, officials say.

Timothy Huff was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and multiple counts of robbery in connection to the line-of-duty death of officer Garrett Hull.

In September 2018, Hull and his team were conducting surveillance on three robbery suspects – Huff, Dacion Steptoe and Samuel Mayfield. The three suspects were wanted in connection to a string of violent robberies, mostly targeting Latino bars in the Fort Worth area.

As police were surveilling, the three suspects stormed into the Los Vaqueros sports bar in the 400 block of W. Biddison Street, police said.

With weapons drawn, the suspects reportedly ordered patrons to get on the floor while they took wallets and cellphones.

As the suspects tried to flee, officers confronted them. Steptoe then fired his gun, striking Hull in the head.

Steptoe was killed when another officer returned fire, police said.

Huff and Mayfield were arrested and booked on several charges, including capital murder.

Hull was the first officer killed in the line of duty since 2006. He was a 17-year veteran with the Fort Worth police department.

Huff’s trial began on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Hull's wife, Sabrina, took the stand and talked about the night she spoke with her husband shortly before he was killed.

"He felt like there was going to be a shooting. And I was like, 'Don't put that in the universe. I don't want to talk about that.' He said, 'Well, we need to talk about these things,'" Sabrina testified.

A fellow officer who was there the night of the shooting also testified.

Huff will now face life in prison or the death penalty, when the sentencing phase begins Tuesday, June 28.