DALLAS — Three people were taken into custody Sunday night after a miles-long chase through Dallas.

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department told WFAA the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen.

It began just before 11 p.m. near Interstate 20 and West Wheatland Road, deputies said. That is in the southern portion of Red Bird.

The chase then made its way through Dallas to the 1000 block of Cesar Chavez, which is near the Dallas Farmers Market downtown.

At that point, the vehicle crashed into a fence and the chase came to an end, deputies said.

An investigation into the chase is ongoing, according to deputies.

