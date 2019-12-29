This is a breaking story and will be updated as WFAA receives more information.

An active threat was reported at a church in White Settlement on Sunday morning.

The threat was reported at 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located at 1900 S Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department records show authorities are responding to an "active threat." The response appears to be large in nature.

