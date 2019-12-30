WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — The motive for a fatal shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, north of Fort Worth, remains unclear, officials say.

Three people, including the accused gunman, died following Sunday morning's incident.

Authorities haven't released the name of anyone involved but indicated that the suspect had "roots to the area."

In a Sunday night news conference, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined law enforcement leaders in front of the church.

Patrick expressed his condolences and commended the volunteer security officers for their heroic action on taking down the shooter.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we pray for the victims of this tragic shooting, their families, this church and this community," said Patrick. "But we are also grateful and thankful for the unparalleled heroism of two parishioners who were determined to protect the people in their church community."

Officials throughout the metro area and across the country have also praised the two men for saving the lives of fellow parishioners.

Here are some of their reactions:

