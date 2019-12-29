A woman was wounded in an early morning shooting incident Sunday while driving in Fort Worth, according to police.

The woman was coming from Dallas when an "unknown vehicle" began following her and shooting at her, Fort Worth police said. The incident happened just before 5:45 a.m. near East Loop 820 and Trinity Boulevard.

The woman was wounded in the shooting, police said. She was grazed by a bullet in the upper leg area and drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not have a suspect as of 8:30 a.m Sunday, and said the perpetrator was still outstanding.

