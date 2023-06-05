83-year-old admits to shooting, killing ex-girlfriend at Rowlett home, police say

Rowlett Police said Elliott Wilson was taken into custody in Trinity, Texas, and admitted to the shooting.

ROWLETT, Texas — An 83-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, the Rowlett Police Department announced.

At around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, Rowlett police officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Seafield Lane after an “unconscious person call,” the department said.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim identified as 78-year-old Sharon Radebaugh. Police said Radebaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release, Rowlett Police said investigators discovered this incident was “not a random act of violence but rather an act that stemmed from a previous relationship.”

Rowlett Police then identified the suspect as 83-year-old Elliott Wilson, of Trinity, Texas.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Rowlett Police said that, with the assistance of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Rangers, the department’s police criminal investigations unit was able to take Elliott into custody.

While in custody, investigators said Elliott admitted to shooting Radebaugh after a fight about the woman’s new relationship.

Elliott was later arraigned Sunday for Radebaugh’s murder by a Trinity County justice of the peace, and his bond was set at $1 million.