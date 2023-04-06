One woman killed, one man and three children injured in Dallas County shooting, suspect still on the run

Sunnyvale police are working with the Mesquite Police Department to find the two suspects, a man and a woman, who may be in a black vehicle.

SUNNYVALE, Texas — Sunnyvale Police are searching for two suspects after one woman was fatally shot, another man was shot and injured, and three children were shot on Sunday evening.

Police said during a press conference that they received a call just before 6 p.m. Sunday about a weapons disturbance at the Riverstone Apartments in the 200 block of Planters Road.

The suspects, a man and a woman, reportedly followed the victims' white car into a lot, where a suspect got out and opened fire into the victims' car.

One woman died at the scene, police said. Another man was injured and taken to Baylor Medical Center. Three children, all between the ages of 8 and 10, were taken to Medical City Dallas with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday morning, Sunnyvale Police identified the dead victim as 27-year-old Tyesha Merritt of Mesquite. They also say the other four victims are Merritt's brother and his children.

According to police, Merritt's brother has since been released from the hospital.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving in a black late-model sedan with custom vehicles. There's no information on the vehicle's make or model.

Sunnyvale officials are working with Mesquite police to look for camera footage.

Police say they are confident there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.