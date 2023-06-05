Dallas Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting of driver, officials say

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed at the scene and Clifton Morris shot in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police say. Morris died at the scene.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a deadly overnight shooting in southeast Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Monday around 12:20 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway going westbound. This is near the Trinity River Audubon Center and Crawford Memorial Park.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed at the scene and a man, identified as 49-year-old Clifton Morris, shot in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Morris died at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.