Suspects at large after shooting at Dallas police, fleeing in Mercedes SUV, officials say

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

A passenger of a Mercedes SUV shot at a Dallas police officer during a traffic stop Sunday night, officials said.

The officer stopped the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue near South Malcolm X Boulevard.

A passenger in the front of the SUV pointed a firearm out the window and shot toward the officer. The officer shot back, and SUV drive away, police said.

The officer was not struck by gunfire. Police officials said it's unknown if the suspects or the vehicle were struck after the officer shot back.