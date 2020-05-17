One shot by homeowner during attempted home invasion, Fort Worth police say

Police said they later found three suspects.

When two men kicked in the front door of a Fort Worth home early Sunday, a homeowner fired off two rounds and hit a would-be intruder, Fort Wort police said.

The attempted home invasion happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Northwest 34th Street, according to police. As two men dressed in black kicked in the front door of the home and tried to get inside, the homeowner shot at them and they took off running.

Police said they later found two suspects and took them into custody.

Police then found a third suspect who was allegedly involved. They found him after his daughter reported he had been shot, according to officials, and authorities discovered he was hit by gunfire from the homeowner.

Officials did not say what condition he is in.