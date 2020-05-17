74-year-old federal inmate latest to die from COVID-19 at Fort Worth prison as hundreds more remain sick, officials say

He died ten days after he was placed on a ventilator, federal officials said.

A 74-year-old inmate at the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth died on Friday from COVID-19, federal officials said.

Officials with the Bureau of Prisons said Charles Hanberry had previously had long-term, pre-existing underlying conditions that made him more vulnerable to the disease.

Hanberry was seen by medical staff at the prison on April 21 for "low oxygen saturation, shortness of breath, and other symptoms" and then tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was taken to a local hospital on April 22 for further treatment where he was placed on a ventilator on May 5 after his condition decilned, officials said.

He died ten days later.

Hanberry was serving a 12-year sentence for distribution of child pornography. He had been in custody at FMC Fort Worth since December 2012.

At least seven other people have died from the disease while in custody at that prison, according to federal officials. The facility currently has the second-highest number of active cases reported at a federal prison in the U.S. at 304 active cases. That's in addition to the 331 recoveries reported so far among the facility's 1,455 inmates.

Six staff members have also tested positive, officials said.

Fifty-six federal inmates across the country have died of the more than 4,200 who have tested positive for the disease, federal officials report.

No staff members have died, though more than 500 have tested positive. More than 1900 inmates and 275 staff members have recovered from the disease so far.