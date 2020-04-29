Fort Worth inmate who had COVID-19 dies weeks after giving birth while on ventilator

Doctors delivered the inmate's baby by C-section on April 1. The woman died about a month later, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An inmate, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died about a month after giving birth while on a ventilator, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday.

On March 20, U.S. Marshals transported Andrea Circle Bear, 30, from Winner City Jail in South Dakota to The Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth.

Once Circle Bear arrived in Fort Worth, she was immediately placed in quarantine, per Bureau of Prisons procedures, according to authorities.

Eight days later, Circle Bear was evaluated by medical staff at FMC Carswell and transported to the hospital because of concerns regarding her pregnancy, officials say.

Circle Bear was evaluated and discharged from the hospital the same day, then was transported back to the prison.

Only a few days later, on March 31, Circle Bear began exhibiting symptoms related to coronavirus, including fever and dry cough, according to officials.

At that point, the medical staff evaluated Circle Bear again. She was transported to the hospital and placed on a ventilator, officials say.

Officials say the next day doctors delivered the baby by cesarean section while Circle Bear remained on a ventilator.

Circle Bear was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 4, according to officials.

Her condition worsened, as she had a pre-existing medical condition, and on April 28, officials say Circle Bear was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She was serving a 26-month sentence out of the District of South Dakota for charges related to maintaining drug-involved premises at the time she was transferred to FMC Carswell.

Officials say FMC Carswell currently houses 1,625 female inmates.