Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed in Denton

Denton police are searching for a man they believe was involved in the shooting death of another person on Saturday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street at the UC Denton apartment complex for a reportedly unconscious person.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot with a life-threatening injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are now looking for a man they believe is connected to the shooting. Police said he is is about six feet tall, black and was wearing a black hoodie with black or dark grey sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 940-349-8109.