Suspect dead following a pursuit and shootout with officers in Oak Cliff, police say

A suspect is dead following a pursuit and shootout with officers in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

According to Dallas police, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were trying to perform a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Westmoreland Road. The suspect, who was reportedly wanted for two felonies, fled the scene in a pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lane of Westmoreland Road.

Dallas police say the suspect lost control and collided into another occupied vehicle at the corner of S. Westmoreland Road and Texas Drive. When the suspect exited his truck, he exchanged gunfire with officers.

During the shootout, one officer was shot in the hand, and then the suspect fled on foot.

As more officers arrived on scene to assist, they began searching the area for the suspect and located him in the backyard of a home. Officers said the suspect was dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

