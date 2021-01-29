Suspected burglar stole a gun and cryptocurrency info from Northwest Dallas house, police say

Police said the suspect is a man, wearing blue Nike athletic pants, blue tennis shoes and a black hoodie.

DALLAS — A suspected burglar in Northwest Dallas forced open a locked fence, broke into a house through a window and stole a gun and a small safe containing cryptocurrency account details Sunday, Dallas police said Thursday.

Police said the man in the photo stole the gun and the safe, the contents of which are valued at several thousands of dollars, Sunday, Jan. 24 around 11:45 a.m. from a house in the 3800 block of Gaspar Drive. More surveillance video can be found here.

Police said the suspect is a man, wearing blue Nike athletic pants, blue tennis shoes and a black hoodie. He carries a black backpack.