Man, 24, faces capital murder charge after body found in Lake Lewisville

Authorities said Elijha Norman robbed the 19-year-old and then shot him multiple times. He then allegedly drove to Lake Lewisville and dumped the man's body.

Colony police arrested a 24-year-old man who they say killed another person and dumped the body in a lake.

Elijha Norman faces two charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Jonathan Houston. Those charges include tampering with evidence and capital murder, police said.

Authorities said Norman and Houston met on Sunday in the Colony. At that time, Normal robbed Houston, and then shot him several times, resulting in the 19-year-old's death, according to police.

Investigators said after the incident, Norman drove to the 3800 block of Overlook Court and dumped Houston's body in a lake.

Houston was reported as an endangered missing person later that day, police said. Then on Tuesday morning, officers found Houston's body in a wooded area of Lake Lewisville.