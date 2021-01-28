Woman injured in road-rage shooting in Fort Worth, police say

Police said they are looking for the shooter, who they believe was driving a four-door sedan at the time.

A woman was shot during a road rage incident shortly after midnight Thursday in Fort Worth, police said.

The woman had been driving with her husband on Old Decatur Road near Longhorn Road at the time of the shooting.

She was hit by the gunfire on her upper hip and is expected to survive, according to police. First responders took her to a local hospital.

A home off of Old Decatur Road was also hit by the gunfire, police added, though no one inside was injured.