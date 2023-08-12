Suspect arrested after reported shooting inside Town East Mall

MESQUITE, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting Saturday evening inside Town East Mall in Mesquite which left one person injured.
Mesquite police said officers were dispatched to the mall at about 6:46 p.m. and quickly found and arrested the suspect.
One victim had been shot, police said, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
There is no indication there was an active shooter incident, police said.
The I-635 doors of the mall will be closed until further notice to investigate the shooting, police said, but the rest of the mall remains open.