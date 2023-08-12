x
Crime

Suspect arrested after reported shooting inside Town East Mall

Police say the victim is in stable condition and that there is no indication this was an active shooter incident.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

MESQUITE, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting Saturday evening inside Town East Mall in Mesquite which left one person injured. 

Mesquite police said officers were dispatched to the mall at about 6:46 p.m. and quickly found and arrested the suspect. 

One victim had been shot, police said, and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

There is no indication there was an active shooter incident, police said. 

The I-635 doors of the mall will be closed until further notice to investigate the shooting, police said, but the rest of the mall remains open.

