Officer shoots, kills suspect 'who began reaching in vehicle' after chase, police say

The officer attempted to stop a Honda Pilot and the driver failed to stop. A chase ensued, where the suspect struck multiple vehicles and road signs before stopping.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESQUITE, Texas — A man has died after being shot by a Mesquite police officer following a failed traffic stop and chase.

The Mesquite Police Department said one of its officers, who was monitoring W Scyene Road and Gross Road, attempted to stop a silver Honda Pilot traveling westbound on W Scyene Rd. The driver did not stop and a pursuit was initiated, Mesquite police said.

During the pursuit, the Honda Pilot struck multiple vehicles and road signs before coming to a stop in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive in Mesquite. The driver of the vehicle then got out of the vehicle, and the officer gave him verbal commands. Mesquite police said the man failed to comply to the verbal commands and "began reaching into the vehicle." The officer then fired at and struck the man, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Mesquite police said no officers were injured in the incident and a firearm was recovered from the Honda Pilot. The officer who fired their weapon has been with the department for 14 years. The identity of the man was being withheld by police at this time while next of kin is notified.

Mesquite police said more details will be released as they become available.