Murder suspect shot by officers in Dallas, sources confirm

Sources say the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force was involved in serving the warrant.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after officers shot a murder suspect who pointed a gun at them during his arrest in Dallas on Monday morning, sources told WFAA.

Sources said the U.S. Marshals fugitive task forces, which includes Dallas and Mesquite police officers, were serving an arrest warrant to a murder suspect at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of South Tyler Street, near Highway 67.

As officers were approaching the suspect who was inside a vehicle, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, according to sources.

Sources said at least four officers fired at the suspect. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Further details, such as what murder the suspect is accused in, have not been released as the investigation continues.

Witnesses at the scene told WFAA that they heard about five gunshots ring out Monday morning.