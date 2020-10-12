Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3, police say

Dallas police arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White for first degree murder and said his bond will be set by the magistrate.

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November, officials said.

Police said around noon on Nov. 11, 28-year-old Melvin A. Noble, better known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on Interstate 35E near Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camero.

A week later, officials sent out the photos of the suspect, asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Police said during the course of the investigation, White was identified by a witness as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued on Tues. Dec. 8.