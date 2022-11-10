Man dies after shooting in South Dallas overnight, police say

Police said they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a deadly shooting overnight in South Dallas.

Officers said they were dispatched to a scene in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dallas paramedics responded to the call, but the victim died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective David Grubs by calling 214-671-3675 or by emailing David.grubbs@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.