City of Murphy issues boil water notice due to E. coli found in the water

MURPHY, Texas — The city of Murphy has issued a boil water notice after distribution system pressures dropped to a level requiring staff to notify the affected areas, officials said in a release Saturday.

The affected areas are:

Rolling Ridge

The Ranch

The Gables

Maxwell Creek North

Stratford Crossing

The Aviary

Hunters Landing

Daniel Crossing

City officials said the water distribution pumps have been returned to normal operating conditions, which enable the system to maintain the required pressure. City officials said the boil water notice is expected to last for approximately three to five days. The city also said it would notify residents when there is no longer bacteria detected by tests and they can stop boiling water.

*** Boil Water Notice impacting: Rolling Ridge, The Ranch, The Gables, Maxwell Creek North, Stratford Crossing, The Aviary, Hunters Landing, and Daniel Crossing. *** pic.twitter.com/5D4Y9aFy2P — Murphy, Texas (@murphytex) September 10, 2022

City officials urge residents living in affected areas to not drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil and boil the water for one minute. Let the water cool before using it or use bottled water.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, city officials said in the release.

For more information, you can reach out to the city at (972)468-4376.