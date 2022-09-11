Two men found shot in strip mall parking lot, Dallas police say

Police say one of the victims died at the scene. Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information related to a shooting that killed one man and injured another in Dallas on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting on the 8400 block of Park Lane at around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in a strip mall parking lot.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

According to police, one victim died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The deceased man's identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Jake Morgan by calling 214-671-3630 or by emailing jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.