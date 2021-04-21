Shooting investigation underway after woman killed Tuesday in Fort Worth

Fort Worth homicide detectives said they don't believe 18-year-old Hailey Watts was the intended target of Tuesday's deadly shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call around 6 p.m. at the 6200 block of Salem Trail. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Hailey Marie Watts in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release Wednesday, Fort Worth police said they do not believe Watts was the intended target of the shooting.

Detectives said believe two "young males" were being shot at by unknown suspects when the Watts was struck. Those two males left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the people involved is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit at 817-392-4327.