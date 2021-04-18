Officials: 1 severely injured in Fort Worth police shooting

A Fort Worth police officer is unharmed and a suspect is on the way to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Fort Worth Sunday, police said.

Police said they were called to a suspected carjacking in the 3600 block of Race street shortly before 3 p.m. Once the officers arrived on scene, they said they used witness information to identify the alleged suspect. The suspect ran away, and shots were fired at the end of a footchase, police said. The suspect is now on the way to a local hospital in critical condition. Police also said they found a knife and a gun at the scene.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes will give more information on this shooting either Monday or Tuesday once detectives have more information, the department said.

This is just the latest shooting reported shooting across the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend. There have been at least five others.