Police search for suspect after 38-year-old man shot and killed in Dallas

Police say they are searching for a suspect after a Dallas man was shot and killed Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. on Oct. 9.

When they arrived in the 2400 block of Arbuckle Court, they found 38-year-old Shamont Small laying in a grassy area.

Police said Small had multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for this offense. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.