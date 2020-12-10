'He was my best friend': Police search for suspect who killed Oak Cliff man, duct taped wife's hands

Police said the suspect also tried to duct tape the woman's hands together to steal the jewelry off her fingers.

DALLAS — On Friday morning, 49-year-old James Faith was shot and killed in his Oak Cliff neighborhood, Dallas police say.

Authorities said Faith was walking his dog with his wife in the 1000 block of Waverly Drive when an unknown man approached them.

James Faith, who went by "Jamie," was shot multiple times, officials said.

Jamie Faith was a technology director at American Airlines. His wife told WFAA she is devastated.

"All I know is he was my best friend and the best husband and father anyone could ask for," she said in a written statement.

Police said the suspect also tried duct taping the wife's hands together to steal the jewelry off her fingers. Assistant Chief Avery Moore with Dallas police said the man may have been trying to abduct her, but he took off when she screamed.

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and heavy set. They believe he left in a black Nissan Titan with a Texas Rangers sticker on the back window.

Moore is asking for people to come forward with tips. He said Dallas police are desperate to find the killer.

A GoFundMe page is set up to support the Faith family. His wife said the support from the Oak Cliff community and American Airlines has been humbling.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email at christopher.walton@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.