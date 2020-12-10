64-year-old man fatally struck while pushing ice cream cart, Irving police say

Police said they are unsure why he was not walking on one of the sidewalks on either side of the road, but officers continue to investigate.

A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Irving, police said.

Jose Gerardo Arredondo was pushing an ice cream cart on the 3600 block of Jackson Street at the time of the crash. According to police, he was walking on the right side of the road when he walked into the path of a driver.

The driver hit him and the cart, police said. He was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.