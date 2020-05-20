Police search for shooter after 35-year-old man found gunned down in front yard

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help with information regarding the incident.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the front yard of a house, police say.

Around 8:40 p.m., Dallas police responded to a report of a shooting near the 4000 block of Jamaica Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Charles Johnson, 35, in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Dallas police at 214- 671-3605 or via email at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 089238-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

