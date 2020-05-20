Man struck, killed by vehicle in southern Dallas

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

DALLAS — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 500 block of East Saner Avenue late Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officials say a car was traveling in the westbound lane of traffic around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a person walking in the same direction.

That pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. His name has not been released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, police say. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

