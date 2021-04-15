Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Lancaster football player at Dallas hotel

Tony Evans Jr. was at a gathering at the Hawthorne Suites on Brookriver Drive in Dallas when he was shot in the early morning hours of April 11, according to police.

Dallas police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Lancaster football player.

Keyshawn Evanta Harris, 18, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday, police say. His bond was set for $500,000, according to jail records.

Officials say he is responsible for shooting and killing 17-year-old Tony Evans, Jr., over the weekend.

Another guest at the hotel drove Evans Jr. to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Evans was a standout receiver for the Lancaster High School football team who had committed to play at the University of Wyoming.