Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle at Dallas apartment complex

Dallas Fire-Rescue said 31-year-old Donald King died from homicidal violence.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, Dallas police said.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a call concerning an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at the Parks at Walnut apartment complex located at 10000 Walnut Street. When they arrived, 31-year-old Donald King was pronounced dead from homicidal violence.

Police are asking that anyone with information concerning this crime to call Detective Kramer with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-347-1713 or email ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case #015352-2021.