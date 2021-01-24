17-year-old boy seriously hurt in freeway shooting, Dallas police say

The driver told officers he had been driving on the freeway with the victim when someone they didn't know began shooting at them, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously hurt when they were shot at while in a car on a Dallas freeway overnight Sunday, police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the scene on the 7000 block of E. R. L. Thornton Freeway. When they arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue crew members were already treating the victim.

The driver, another 17-year-old boy, told officers he had been driving on the freeway with the other boy when someone they didn't know began shooting at them, according to police.

The teen who was shot was in serious condition when first responders took him to a local hospital, police said.